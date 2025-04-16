Red Wings at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (38-35-7) at DEVILS (42-32-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT

Red Wings projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Michael Rasmussen

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Justin Dowling -- Cody Glass -- Tomas Tatar

Nolan Foote -- Marc McLaughlin -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey, Simon Nemec

Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Ondrej Palat (undisclosed)

Suspended: Paul Cotter

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate. ... Hamilton could return after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury. ... Palat, a forward, will not play after being injured blocking a shot in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Cotter will serve the second of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 1-0 loss Sunday.

Latest News

Utah Hockey Club excited for future after incredible 1st year

Iafallo signs 3-year, $11 million contract with Jets

NHL Buzz: Letang of Penguins has heart surgery, expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Flames miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 3rd straight season, scoring difficulties among factors

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens have another chance to clinch berth

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 16

Kings hold off Kraken, tie franchise record with 48th win

Flames eliminated from playoff contention despite shootout win against Golden Knights

McDavid feels Oilers will be 'ready to roll' in playoffs despite injuries

Wild tie it late, clinch 1st Western wild card in OT win against Ducks

Wild send Fleury out in OT during final regular-season NHL game 

Lightning cruise past Panthers, finish 2nd in Atlantic race

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Maple Leafs have reason to believe they can finally end Stanley Cup drought

Mailbag: Jack Adams candidates; Blackhawks offseason

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche choice for Norris as best defenseman