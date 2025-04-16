Red Wings at Devils projected lineups
Red Wings projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Michael Rasmussen
Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Justin Dowling -- Cody Glass -- Tomas Tatar
Nolan Foote -- Marc McLaughlin -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey, Simon Nemec
Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Ondrej Palat (undisclosed)
Suspended: Paul Cotter
Status report
Neither team conducted a morning skate. ... Hamilton could return after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury. ... Palat, a forward, will not play after being injured blocking a shot in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Cotter will serve the second of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 1-0 loss Sunday.