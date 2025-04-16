Red Wings at Devils projected lineups

Red Wings projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Michael Rasmussen

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Justin Dowling -- Cody Glass -- Tomas Tatar

Nolan Foote -- Marc McLaughlin -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Seamus Casey, Simon Nemec

Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body), Ondrej Palat (undisclosed)

Suspended: Paul Cotter

Status report

Neither team conducted a morning skate. ... Hamilton could return after missing 18 games with a lower-body injury. ... Palat, a forward, will not play after being injured blocking a shot in the first period of a 5-4 overtime win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Cotter will serve the second of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 1-0 loss Sunday.