Red Wings at Predators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (34-20-6) at PREDATORS (27-24-8)

2 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO, NHLN

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton

Dominik Shine -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Ben Chiarot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Justin Barron -- Nick Perbix

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt

Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)

Status report

Talbot made 31 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Wilsby left in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday because of a lower-body injury and did not return.

