Red Wings at Predators projected lineups

RED WINGS (34-20-6) at PREDATORS (27-24-8)
2 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO, NHLN
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton
Dominik Shine -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Albert Johansson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Ben Chiarot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Zachary L’Heureux -- Tyson Jost -- Matthew Wood
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Justin Barron -- Nick Perbix
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt
Injured: Adam Wilsby (lower body)
Status report
Talbot made 31 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Wilsby left in the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday because of a lower-body injury and did not return.