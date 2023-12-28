Wild score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Red Wings for 4th straight win

“We got some confidence back in the group, and we know that we can score goals to win games,” Johansson said. “I feel like the way the game was going, we were playing better and better the whole game, too. Coming out of the break, I feel like we built our game up as the game went along. Once you get one or two there, it makes it easier for us and harder for them.”

Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal streak to four games and had an assist, and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild (16-13-4), who have won four in a row and seven of their past eight (7-1-0). Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

Minnesota has won seven straight at home.

“It was a great start to the game, and we were certainly ready to play, and that was good to see,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Not just the first goal, but I thought we played the way we wanted to play. In the first, I thought that they made a good push, and I’d say the middle part of the game we were on our heels a little bit. And I really liked our third period.

“So, I’d say the start and the end was more of what we needed, but you got to find ways to win games, and I thought the response after they tied the game 2-2 was really good.”