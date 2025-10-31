Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DET @ LAK – 4:21 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined Los Angeles’ Kevin Fiala impaired Cam Talbot’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

Latest News

Sharks score 3 straight to open 1st period, cruise past Devils

Kasper gets 2 goals, Red Wings recover for shootout win against Kings

Miller scores in OT, Rangers rally past Oilers

Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues

Toews helps Jets to win in 1st game against Blackhawks

Svechnikov, Stankoven each has 2 points, Hurricanes defeat Islanders

Penguins pull away from Wild, extend point streak to 8

Khusnutdinov, Bruins recover to defeat Sabres in OT

European notebook: NHL prospects off to hot starts

Unmasked: Goalies getting crucial intel by identifying shooters' tape jobs

Sanderson ties game in 3rd period, Senators edge Flames in shootout

Cirelli scores in OT, Lightning defeat Stars for 4th straight victory

Zegras has 3 points, Flyers defeat Predators for 3rd straight win

Oilers honor Henrique for 1,000th NHL game

Kraken dress as Adam Sandler characters during comedian’s show in Seattle

Stars rock special T-shirts in honor of Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Kucherov’s 1,000th career point with special ceremony

Ducks have hilarious reactions to spooky surprise 