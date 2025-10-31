Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DET @ LAK – 4:21 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Los Angeles

Explanation: Video review determined Los Angeles’ Kevin Fiala impaired Cam Talbot’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.