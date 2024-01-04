Red Wings at Kings

RED WINGS (18-16-4) at KINGS (20-9-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Christian Fischer – Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Carl Grundstrom

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Copp is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said he would consider using 11 forwards and seven defensemen if Copp is not available. … Rittich is expected to make his first start in four games. … Clarke, a defenseman who was the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. He is not expected to play.