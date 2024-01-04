Red Wings at Kings

RED WINGS (18-16-4) at KINGS (20-9-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Christian Fischer – Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Carl Grundstrom
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Copp is a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said he would consider using 11 forwards and seven defensemen if Copp is not available. … Rittich is expected to make his first start in four games. … Clarke, a defenseman who was the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. He is not expected to play.