Panthers score 8, cruise to win against Red Wings in season finale

“There were no nerves on the line; everyone was loose and not thinking,” said Benning, who is one of eight Panthers players coach Paul Maurice said would be returning to Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Thursday morning. “We played to our strengths, and there was nothing to lose. We just went out there and had fun.”

Florida, which won the past two Stanley Cup championships, had been eliminated from postseason contention. Detroit missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, the longest drought in franchise history.

Cole Reinhardt had a goal and an assist, and A.J. Greer and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for the Panthers (40-38-4), who ended their season with three straight wins and nine in their final 11 home games. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists, and Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves. Wilmer Skoog also had a pair of assists for the first two points of his NHL career.

The Panthers scored eight goals in a game for the third time this season (also Nov. 17 and Nov. 24), tying the franchise record set by their Presidents’ Trophy team from 2021-22.

“It was a nice payoff for them,’’ said Maurice, who had five defensemen playing who spent a lot of time in the American Hockey League this season. “It was nice for our fans, too. We have had a bit of a tough year here. … It was the way the game is supposed to be played, on our side, anyway.’’