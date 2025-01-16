Red Wings at Panthers projected lineups

RED WINGS (20-19-4) at PANTHERS (26-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Tyler Motte
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)
Status report
Lyon, a goalie who has not played since Jan. 7, is on the trip and is expected to return soon, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Thursday. ... Ekblad will miss his fourth straight game and fifth in the past six; the defenseman could return for the opener of a four-game road trip at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. ... Reinhart did not take part in the Florida morning skate Thursday but will play. ... Tkachuk, normally a right wing, will start at left wing on the Panthers' top line.