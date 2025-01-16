Red Wings at Panthers projected lineups

RED WINGS (20-19-4) at PANTHERS (26-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Tyler Motte

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Alex Lyon (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed)

Status report

Lyon, a goalie who has not played since Jan. 7, is on the trip and is expected to return soon, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Thursday. ... Ekblad will miss his fourth straight game and fifth in the past six; the defenseman could return for the opener of a four-game road trip at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. ... Reinhart did not take part in the Florida morning skate Thursday but will play. ... Tkachuk, normally a right wing, will start at left wing on the Panthers' top line.