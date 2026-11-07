Red Wings at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (7-7-3) at AVALANCHE (9-6-2)

9 p.m. ET; DSN, ALT

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- John Leonard

Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

Daniil Tarasov

Michal Postava

Scratched: Nate Danielson

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed), John Gibson (lower body)

Suspended: Dylan Larkin

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy

Jaden Schwartz -- Brock Nelson -- T.J. Hughes

Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O’Connor

Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar

Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski

Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)

Status report

Danielson, a forward, was on the ice with Detroit’s injured players after the morning skate and is not expected to play. … Leonard is expected to return after being scratched for a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Colorado is expected to dress the same lineup from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

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