Red Wings at Avalanche projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-7-3) at AVALANCHE (9-6-2)
9 p.m. ET; DSN, ALT
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- John Leonard
Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
Daniil Tarasov
Michal Postava
Scratched: Nate Danielson
Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed), John Gibson (lower body)
Suspended: Dylan Larkin
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy
Jaden Schwartz -- Brock Nelson -- T.J. Hughes
Parker Kelly -- Fedor Svechkov -- Logan O’Connor
Brett Kulak -- Cale Makar
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Noah Juulsen -- Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Josh Manson (lower body)
Status report
Danielson, a forward, was on the ice with Detroit’s injured players after the morning skate and is not expected to play. … Leonard is expected to return after being scratched for a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Colorado is expected to dress the same lineup from a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday.