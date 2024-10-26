Thompson gets 2 goals, assist for Sabres in win against Red Wings 

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and Moritz Seider had two assists for the Red Wings (4-4-0), who had won three straight. Alex Lyon made 34 saves.

“I think we weren’t sharp enough,” Seider said. “… Early in games we have to make sure we don’t run from behind, chase, so we’ve got to learn that and take a better step of maybe preparation. We’ve just got to make sure we’re ready to go."

Jason Zucker scored Buffalo’s first power-play goal of the season to make it 1-0 at 4:04 of the first period. After Lyon stopped Thompson’s slap shot, Zucker was the first to the rebound in the left face-off circle and scored bar down short side.

It was his first goal for the Sabres since signing as a free agent on July 1.

“He's a veteran guy and I think his hockey sense is off the charts,” Thompson said. “Getting him out there is big for us in terms of retrieving pucks. He reads the play very well, so he knows where to pop into those little pockets for support, and he can score. He can finish plays off and you saw that tonight. He’s a big piece of our team and a big piece of that power play.”