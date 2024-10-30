Red Wings working on 'DNA,' braced for 'a good challenge' against NHL-best Jets

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings have been working on their "DNA," according to coach Derek Lalonde.

Well, then consider this a DNA test: The Winnipeg Jets are coming into Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday for a game that will be nationally televised in Canada (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN1).

The Red Wings wanted to improve defensively after finishing 24th in goals-against per game last season (3.33) and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season, the longest stretch in team history. They're tied with the Seattle Kraken for 13th in goals-against per game (3.11) this season and off to a 4-4-1 start.

The Jets are second in goals per game (4.44) and boast the best record in the League at 8-0-1.

"Obviously, it will be a good challenge," defenseman Moritz Seider said.

The Red Wings are allowing 34.9 shots per game, second most in the NHL. In some ways, though, it might be a byproduct of their new approach.

Focused on playing tighter, the Red Wings have been more conservative, collapsing in front and keeping shots to the outside. Lalonde said based on their internal metrics they are 16th in fewest slot shots against, 10th in fewest low net front slot shots against and first in fewest dangerous rushes against.

Detroit is tied for seventh in 5-on-5 goals against (15) and tied for third in 5-on-5 save percentage (93.8).

"The other teams have a lot of shots, but I think some of the shots were from the outside, and that's all right," Seider said. "Obviously, skill guys, top guys [in the NHL], they will have extended [offensive zone] time, and they will have their shifts in the [offensive] zone. But if we can keep them to the outside and have them really work to get to the inside, into the slot, I think we'll be fine, and then we can attack out of that.

"Obviously, it's very frustrating to play against a team who is just very solid, tight in their [defensive] zone, they're not giving up a lot of Grade A chances in the slot. If you keep them to the outside, our goalies will have all day to make those saves, and that's kind of what we expect."

Lalonde wants to reduce the shots against, though.

"I think volume's real," he said. "I think it's an issue."

He pointed out that in each of their past two games the Red Wings gave up a goal when a shot deflected in off one of their defensemen.

The fewer shots you give up, the fewer chances for bad breaks like that. The Jets are tied for eighth in shots per game (31.2).

"I don't know if many NHLers go to bed dreaming of defending well the next day, especially some of our guys," Lalonde said "So I think we have worked on our DNA a little bit, and it's coming around. Obviously, [there are] the positive defensive numbers, but there's some defensive numbers we want better. It may be a byproduct. I still think we can be better in some areas and grow our game."

The Red Wings have gone 3-1-1 over their past five games. Four times, they had a third-period lead. Three times, they held it. Another time, they went to overtime.

"I think we've done a good job in third periods, especially against good teams, as far as playing conservative," forward Patrick Kane said, "but I think the next step to be a good, consistent team is to play [better in those situations]. You've got to feel so comfortable in those positions when you have the lead.

"That should be the most fun hockey. They're going to be pressing. All you've got to do is make a good play defensively, one or two plays, and you're probably going to get an odd-man rush, especially in the third period if they're trying to chase one or two, you know? We're kind of in that spot right now where we want to preserve the one-goal lead, and we're not thinking too much about adding on."

Another area of emphasis against Winnipeg is the penalty kill, where Detroit ranks 31st (66.7 percent). The Jets are first on the power play (44.4 percent). But the Red Wings went 2-for-2 on the PK in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, including a kill in the last 1:51 of the third period against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co. They feel they have been trending in the right direction on the PK and worked on it a lot in practice Tuesday.

"Sooner or later, hopefully we'll find a way to turn this ship around, and hopefully it will be this game, get a little bit of confidence back," Seider said. "Shutting down the best power play in the League, I think, would be a good start for that."