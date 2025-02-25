Copp out rest of season for Red Wings after pectoral surgery

Andrew Copp will be out for the remainder of the season for the Detroit Red Wings because of surgery for a left pectoral tendon.

The forward was injured in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and was unavailable for a 5-4 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

The timeline for his recovery is 4-6 months.

Copp has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 56 games this season, his third with the Red Wings. He had an NHL career-high 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists) in 82 games with Detroit in the 2022-23 season.

Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) will also be unavailable Tuesday after the center was injured on a hit from Ducks forward Trevor Zegras in the second period on Sunday. Zegras was suspended three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

Detroit recalled center Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday and he could play against the Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNDET).

Detroit (29-22-6) currently holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.