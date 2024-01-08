Video Review: DET @ ANA – 18:53 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Detroit

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off Michael Rasmussen’s skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player’s skate who does not use a ‘distinct kicking motion’ shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players’ skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no ‘distinct kicking motion’ is evident.”

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings Anaheim Ducks game recap January 7

Rasmussen's late goal lifts Red Wings past Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Arizona Coyotes game recap January 7

Jets defeat Coyotes for 6th straight win
NHL National TV Broadcasts January 8-14

19 games to be nationally televised this week
Rookie Watch Blackhawks NHL games played by first-year players leader

Rookie Watch: Blackhawks lead NHL in games played by 1st-year players
Chicago Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Connor Bedard

Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Bedard
Calgary Flames Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 7

Blackhawks defeat Flames in 1st game without injured Bedard
Pittsburgh Penguins Junior Starter micd up

5-year-old’s cute moments captured before serving as Penguins Junior Starter
Los Angeles Kings Washington Capitals game recap January 7

Carlson’s late goal lifts Capitals past Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin has assist in Capitals win against Kings
Halifax Mooseheads Timbits youth hockey entrance

Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Fleury goes full split for glove save, also makes amazing diving effort
Crosby flying All-Star under radar, Marchand says

Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Marchand says
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 7 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 7
Connor Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues

Ingram finds footing as Coyotes goalie after confronting mental health issues 
NHL On Tap news and notes January 7

NHL On Tap: Jets visit Coyotes, seeking 6th straight win
Morning Skate for January 7

Morning Skate for January 7