Red Wings at Ducks

RED WINGS (19-16-4) at DUCKS (13-24-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW, SN
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Christian Fischer – Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Shayne Gostisbehere
Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome
Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Brett Leason, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Copp is expected to return after missing a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury. ... Terry will likely play after missing three games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 29. ... Strome is back after he missed one game with an upper-body injury. .... Jones, a forward, will not play after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday.