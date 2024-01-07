Red Wings at Ducks

RED WINGS (19-16-4) at DUCKS (13-24-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW, SN

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Christian Fischer – Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Shayne Gostisbehere

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome

Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Jamie Drysdale

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Brett Leason, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Copp is expected to return after missing a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury. ... Terry will likely play after missing three games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 29. ... Strome is back after he missed one game with an upper-body injury. .... Jones, a forward, will not play after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday.