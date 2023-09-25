Red Wings season preview: DeBrincat, Compher added to boost offense

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
The Red Wings have depth at center with Larkin, Compher and Andrew Copp, who signed a five-year contract on July 13, but don’t count out Marco Kasper from finding his way into the mix. The 19-year-old, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 52 games for Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League last season.
Most intriguing addition
Gostisbehere, who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on July 1, should bolster the blue line scoring depth lost when the Red Wings traded Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks on March 1. A left-handed shot, Gostisbehere had 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes last season.
Biggest potential surprise
It will be tough to crack Detroit’s improved depth at forward, but the Red Wings have liked what they’ve seen from Elmer Soderblom. The sixth-round pick (No. 159) of the 2019 NHL Draft has a tantalizing combination of size (6-foot-8, 246 pounds) and skill. The 22-year-old had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 21 games with Detroit last season and eight points (five goals, three assists) in 20 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.
Ready to contribute
Kasper already showed he was NHL-tough in his debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2. Born in Innsbruck, Austria, he played 14:59 and made it to the middle of the third period with a knee injury that forced the Red Wings to shut him down for the remainder of the season. Kasper impressed at Detroit’s prospect tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, earlier this month and will get a long look at training camp.
Fantasy sleeper
Ville Husso, G (fantasy average draft position: 139.8) -- The No. 1 goalie could still reach another gear and should be available much later than other goalies from improved Atlantic Division teams (including Devon Levi of Buffalo Sabres and Joonas Korpisalo of the Ottawa Senators) in fantasy drafts and could also benefit from the integration of defensemen Jeff Petry and rookie Simon Edvinsson. -- Pete Jensen