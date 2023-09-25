Red Wings season preview: DeBrincat, Compher added to boost offense

Latest News

debrincat_det_preview

© Getty Images

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.

Coach: Derek Lalonde (second season)

Last season: 35-37-10; seventh place in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs.

3 KEYS

1. Jell quickly

General manager Steve Yzerman bolstered the roster from front to back with the additions of forwards Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher and Daniel Sprong, center Klim Kostin, defensemen Jeff Petry and Shayne Gostisbehere and goalie James Reimer. These key additions must mesh with the existing core if the Red Wings hope to move up in the Eastern Conference and end their seven-year Stanley Cup Playoffs drought.

2. Score more

Detroit finished 24th in the NHL in goals last season (237) and hasn’t had a 40-goal scorer since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. That could end with the addition of DeBrincat, who scored 41 goals twice with the Chicago Blackhawks (2018-19, 2021-22). He had 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) for the Ottawa Senators last season and joins an offense led by captain Dylan Larkin who had an NHL career-high 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 80 games last season. The Red Wings should have more firepower with Compher, who had 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season, and Sprong, who had an NHL career-high 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 66 games with the Seattle Kraken.

3. Better net results

Detroit ranked 22nd in the League in goals against last season (3.35 per game). Goalie Ville Husso had NHL career highs in games played (56), wins (26) and shutouts (four) last season, but struggled down the stretch, when he was 1-6-1 with a 4.32 goals-against average and .839 save percentage in his final eight games. Reimer, who signed on July 1 to be Husso's backup, was 12-21-8 with a 3.48 GAA, .890 save percentage and three shutouts in 43 games (41 starts) with the San Jose Sharks last season. Should Reimer falter, Detroit also signed Alex Lyon, whose six-game winning streak helped propel the Florida Panthers into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. He was 9-4-2 with a 2.89 GAA, .912 save percentage and one shutout in 15 games (14 starts) for the Panthers.

The guys evaluate the Red Wings busy offseason

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The Red Wings have depth at center with Larkin, Compher and Andrew Copp, who signed a five-year contract on July 13, but don’t count out Marco Kasper from finding his way into the mix. The 19-year-old, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 52 games for Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League last season.

Most intriguing addition

Gostisbehere, who signed a one-year contract with Detroit on July 1, should bolster the blue line scoring depth lost when the Red Wings traded Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks on March 1. A left-handed shot, Gostisbehere had 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 75 games with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Biggest potential surprise

It will be tough to crack Detroit’s improved depth at forward, but the Red Wings have liked what they’ve seen from Elmer Soderblom. The sixth-round pick (No. 159) of the 2019 NHL Draft has a tantalizing combination of size (6-foot-8, 246 pounds) and skill. The 22-year-old had eight points (five goals, three assists) in 21 games with Detroit last season and eight points (five goals, three assists) in 20 games with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Ready to contribute

Kasper already showed he was NHL-tough in his debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 2. Born in Innsbruck, Austria, he played 14:59 and made it to the middle of the third period with a knee injury that forced the Red Wings to shut him down for the remainder of the season. Kasper impressed at Detroit’s prospect tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, earlier this month and will get a long look at training camp.

Fantasy sleeper

Ville Husso, G (fantasy average draft position: 139.8) -- The No. 1 goalie could still reach another gear and should be available much later than other goalies from improved Atlantic Division teams (including Devon Levi of Buffalo Sabres and Joonas Korpisalo of the Ottawa Senators) in fantasy drafts and could also benefit from the integration of defensemen Jeff Petry and rookie Simon Edvinsson. -- Pete Jensen

Detroit Red Wings 2023-24 Season Preview

PROJECTED LINEUP

Lucas Raymond -- Dylan Larkin -- Alex DeBrincat

Jonathan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- David Perron

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Daniel Sprong

Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

James Reimer