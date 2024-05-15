Rittich signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Kings

Goaltender set career bests in GAA, save percentage, shutouts this season

David Rittich for contract story 51524

© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

David Rittich signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old goaltender was 13-6-3 and set NHL career bests in goals-against average (2.15), save percentage (.921) and shutouts (three) in 24 games (22 starts) this season, his first with Los Angeles after signing a one-year contract on July 1. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Rittich started two games against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round, going 0-2 with a 2.56 GAA and .872 save percentage.

Signed by the Calgary Flames as an undrafted free agent on June 13, 2016, Rittich is 92-57-24 with a 2.78 GAA, .906 save percentage and seven shutouts in 196 regular-season games (173 starts) with the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and Kings. He played in the NHL All-Star Game in 2020.

