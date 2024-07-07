Jackson discusses NHL refereeing career, role with ESPN during trip to hometown

There were countless steps that Dave Jackson took on his road to milestones during his 40-year refereeing career.

On July 4, he made a steep climb of nine more, on two hips surgically replaced four months ago, to realize a lifelong dream.

“Since I first walked into this building in 1969 as a 5-year-old, I’d always wanted to get up into the press box,” Jackson said wistfully upon arrival in the lobby of the Bob Birnie Arena, the beautiful barn in his suburban-Montreal hometown of Pointe-Claire.

On this day, his dream would be realized in a hockey jewel that was built as a 1967 Canadian Centennial project.

Jackson’s six-day visit home from Colorado, where he lives 25 miles south of Denver, would be bittersweet.