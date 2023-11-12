Latest News

Lucas Raymond excited to go home to Sweden with Red Wings for Global Series

Raymond excited to return home with Red Wings for Global Series in Sweden
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Martin uses paddle for excellent save
Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories at Fan Forum

Hockey Hall of Fame honorees share memories, laughs at Fan Forum
Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings game recap november 11

Sprong, Red Wings hand Blue Jackets 4th straight loss
Hockey Hall of Fame class thrilled to begin festivities

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
Artturi Lehkonen upper body injury update

Lehkonen out weeks for Avalanche with upper-body injury
Henrik Lundqvist ready to play in Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist feeling ‘really good’ ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes november 11

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Canadiens renew Original Six rivalry
NHL Buzz news and notes november 11

NHL Buzz: Jarry returns to start for Penguins against Sabres
Morning Skate for November 11 

Morning Skate for November 11 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 10

Hill makes 20 saves, Golden Knights blank Sharks
Philadelphia Flyers Anaheim Ducks game recap November 10

Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings

Johnston has goal, assist, Stars edge Jets

Wedgewood makes 31 saves for Dallas; Winnipeg has 3-game winning streak end

Recap: Stars at Jets 11.11.23

By Taylor Baird
@taylordbaird NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Saturday.

“I think that’s what depth gives you,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said of Johnston’s performance. “We’ve become so used to Roope [Hintz]’s line dominating our offense every night that right now they’re a little cold, and we’re getting contributions from Wyatt and Matt Duchene sticking the puck in the night every night. ... That’s the benefit of depth, having different contributors to help you win games.”

Thomas Harley and Duchene also scored for Dallas (9-3-1). Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves.

Cole Perfetti and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg (7-5-2), which had won its past three games. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

“You could tell right from the first five minutes of the game, [Dallas wasn't] coming,” Jets associate coach Scott Arniel said. “Unless they had real good dump-ins, unless they had numbers, they weren’t really coming real hard on the forecheck. They were sitting above us kind of making us have to really work to get into their end of the rink. Those are the games you have to be smart and patient with.”

Harley gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:13 of the second period on a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

Johnston scored the first short-handed goal of his NHL career after he forced a turnover at the blue line to give Dallas a 2-0 lead at 5:20.

“I see the net, a little 2-on-1 with [Jamie Benn] there, and I mean, I just saw a spot and decided to take the shot,” Johnston said. “Lucky enough, it hit the spot and went in.”

DAL@WPG: Johnston buries a shot from the circle on a turnover

Perfetti cut the lead to 2-1 at 8:28, burying a rebound as he drove to the front of the net. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak.

“Just feeling a little more comfortable,” Perfetti said. “As a line (with Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers), we’re creating a lot. I think we’ve been creating since we got together. When you create that much, I think points are going to come, chances are going to come, pucks are going to go in the net.”

Duchene pushed the lead to 3-1 at 11:57, scoring a power-play goal off a pass from Johnston from behind the net.

Dillon cut the lead to 3-2 at 10:05 of the third period with a shot from the point past a screened Wedgewood.

“It’s nice to contribute, for sure,” Dillon said. “It was a big time in the third period there. I thought we were getting momentum. We played a great third period. It would have been nice to get another one and make it a really big goal.”

Winnipeg outshot Dallas 16-7 in the third period, but DeBoer said he though it was "maybe our best road game of the year.

“I liked how we started. I liked us the entire 60 minutes," he said. "I thought we were tight, we were smart with the puck, we were competitive, built the lead. That’s how you want to play on the road. Protect [Wedgewood] for the most part. In the third, they grabbed some momentum from the screened shot that they got in from the point, but other than a little bit here or there, it was a pretty tidy road win.”

NOTES: Jets forward Mark Scheifele had an assist and has eight points in his past three games (one goal, seven assists). ... Duchene has four points (two goals, two assists) in two games since returning from an upper-body injury. ... Johnston is the third player age 20 or younger in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history to score a short-handed goal (Brian Bellows, Glen Sharpley).