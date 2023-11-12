Johnston has goal, assist, Stars edge Jets

“I think that’s what depth gives you,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said of Johnston’s performance. “We’ve become so used to Roope [Hintz]’s line dominating our offense every night that right now they’re a little cold, and we’re getting contributions from Wyatt and Matt Duchene sticking the puck in the night every night. ... That’s the benefit of depth, having different contributors to help you win games.”

Thomas Harley and Duchene also scored for Dallas (9-3-1). Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves.

Cole Perfetti and Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg (7-5-2), which had won its past three games. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

“You could tell right from the first five minutes of the game, [Dallas wasn't] coming,” Jets associate coach Scott Arniel said. “Unless they had real good dump-ins, unless they had numbers, they weren’t really coming real hard on the forecheck. They were sitting above us kind of making us have to really work to get into their end of the rink. Those are the games you have to be smart and patient with.”

Harley gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:13 of the second period on a one-timer from the right face-off dot.

Johnston scored the first short-handed goal of his NHL career after he forced a turnover at the blue line to give Dallas a 2-0 lead at 5:20.

“I see the net, a little 2-on-1 with [Jamie Benn] there, and I mean, I just saw a spot and decided to take the shot,” Johnston said. “Lucky enough, it hit the spot and went in.”