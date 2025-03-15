Connor scores twice, Jets top Stars

Scheifele has 3 assists, Hellebuyck makes 24 saves for Winnipeg

Stars at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored two goals and had an assist and Mark Scheifele had three assists, and the Winnipeg Jets won 4-1 against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Dylan Samberg and Morgan Barron also scored for the Jets (46-17-4), who have won four of five (4-1-0). Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars (42-21-2), who had won five of their previous six (5-1-0). Jake Oettinger made 18 saves.

Samberg made it 1-0 Jets at 8:01 of the first period. Scheifele cut back to delay a zone entry and saucered a backhand pass to Samberg, who entered the zone late and scored with a wrist shot from above the left circle.

Connor made it 2-0 at 17:02 when Scheifele took the puck out of the corner and made a quick pass to Connor to score with a one-timer from the face-off dot.

Connor’s second pushed it to 3-0 at 6:43 of the second, scoring with a one-timer from the low slot after a give-and-go with Josh Morrissey on the rush.

Barron scored when he tipped Dylan DeMelo’s point shot to make it 4-0 at 7:26 of the third.

Marchment cut it to 4-1 at 16:11. Evgenii Dadonov drove the netside, spun and fed it to the slot where Marchment scored with a shot that beat Hellebuyck along the ice.

