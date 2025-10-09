Stars at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (0-0-0) at JETS (0-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Colin Blackwell -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic, Adam Erne

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist), Adam Lowry (hip)

Status report

Toews will be making his Jets debut and playing his first game after missing the past two seasons while recovering from illness and injury. ... Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said forward David Gustafsson would be placed on waivers Thursday.

