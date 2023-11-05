Demko makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Stars

It was the second shutout of the season for Demko and fifth of his career.

Elias Pettersson scored to extend his point streak to five games, and Pius Suter had a goal for the Canucks (8-2-1), who have points in seven straight games (6-0-1).

Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars (7-2-1) in their only loss on a four-game road trip.

Suter put Vancouver ahead 1-0 off the rush at 4:21 of the second period, skating into the slot and taking a backdoor pass that deflected off the stick of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen. It was Suter’s second straight game with a goal after not scoring in the first nine.

Pettersson scored off a cross-ice pass from defenseman Filip Hronek that left the forward with an empty net at 15:54 for the 2-0 final. Pettersson has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during his streak and is tied with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes for the NHL scoring lead with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).

Dallas forward Matt Duchene left the game after taking a big hit from Canucks defenseman Ian Cole at 18:12 of the second period and did not return in the third. His point streak ended at five games (five points).