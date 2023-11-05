Demko makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Stars

Latest News

Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6

Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6
Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Penguins score 10, defeat Sharks in Karlsson's return to San Jose
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4

Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4
Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12
Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers
Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road

Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road
Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Rusanowsky found niche calling hockey, led to Hall of Fame as Foster Hewitt winner
Carl Banks on hockey roots, Stadium Series

Former NFL player Banks talks love of hockey ahead of Stadium Series
Ducks confident after early season success

Ducks flying high, confident early-season success can lead to playoff berth
Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award

'Groundbreaking' Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award
Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT
Lindgren, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in 3rd

Lindgren makes 34 saves, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens
Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10
Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators
Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs

Sabres overcome Matthews hat trick, edge Maple Leafs
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

Niederreiter, Dillon help Jets top Coyotes, end 3-game skid

Demko makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Stars

Pettersson scores for Vancouver, which is 6-0-1 in past 7

Recap: Stars at Canucks 11.4.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko stopped all 27 shots for the Vancouver Canucks in a 2-0 win against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

It was the second shutout of the season for Demko and fifth of his career. 

Elias Pettersson scored to extend his point streak to five games, and Pius Suter had a goal for the Canucks (8-2-1), who have points in seven straight games (6-0-1).

Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars (7-2-1) in their only loss on a four-game road trip. 

Suter put Vancouver ahead 1-0 off the rush at 4:21 of the second period, skating into the slot and taking a backdoor pass that deflected off the stick of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen. It was Suter’s second straight game with a goal after not scoring in the first nine.

Pettersson scored off a cross-ice pass from defenseman Filip Hronek that left the forward with an empty net at 15:54 for the 2-0 final. Pettersson has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during his streak and is tied with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes for the NHL scoring lead with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).

Dallas forward Matt Duchene left the game after taking a big hit from Canucks defenseman Ian Cole at 18:12 of the second period and did not return in the third. His point streak ended at five games (five points).