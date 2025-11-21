Robertson extends goal streak to 5, Stars defeat Canucks

Jake Oettinger made 34 saves for the Stars (13-5-3), who have won six of their past seven games and are 5-0-2 in their past seven road games.

“A gutsy road win and a lot of guys played really, really well,” Oettinger said.

Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for the Canucks (9-11-2), who are 1-3-2 in their past six games.

The Canucks lost despite outshooting the Stars 36-24, including a 15-6 advantage in the second period.

“It was probably our best game of the year,” coach Adam Foote said. “We frustrated them. The second period, we pretty much dominated. You could see it in their game. It was good.”

The Canucks failed to capitalize on an early power play in the third period that included Oettinger robbing Elias Pettersson from the top of the crease.

“Definitely had some looks to score. I had some good looks to score, take the lead,” said Pettersson. “It's a good team over there. We definitely did enough to win but it wasn't enough today.”

Instead, Blackwell got behind Quinn Hughes to take a pass from Radek Faksa in the neutral zone and snap a wrist shot over the glove of Lankinen for the 3-2 lead at 10:47 of the third period.

Mikko Rantanen scored on a pretty solo rush with 1:31 left for the 4-2 final. Rantanen spun around a backchecking Brock Boeser off the rush before sending a perfect backhand over Lankinen’s left shoulder from the right face-off dot.

“We kind of regrouped between the second and third and I thought we came out with some juice, and I thought the third period was ours,” coach Glen Gulutzan said.