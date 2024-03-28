Stars at Canucks

STARS (45-19-9) at CANUCKS (45-19-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty
Vasily Podkolzin -- Pius Suter -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (undisclosed)
Status report
Oettinger will make his 11th start in 14 games. ... Seguin will return after taking a rest day for a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, replacing Dellandrea, a forward. … Joshua returns after missing 18 games with a hand injury. ... The Canucks return to their usual defense pairs after splitting Hughes and Hronek in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Bains was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... DeSmith is expected to start for the seventh straight game.