Stars at Canucks

STARS (45-19-9) at CANUCKS (45-19-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Teddy Blueger -- Sam Lafferty

Vasily Podkolzin -- Pius Suter -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Ian Cole

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Noah Juulsen, Nils Aman

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Oettinger will make his 11th start in 14 games. ... Seguin will return after taking a rest day for a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, replacing Dellandrea, a forward. … Joshua returns after missing 18 games with a hand injury. ... The Canucks return to their usual defense pairs after splitting Hughes and Hronek in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... Bains was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... DeSmith is expected to start for the seventh straight game.