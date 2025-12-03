Gavrikov scores in OT, Rangers rally to top Stars

Gavrikov, who was in the slot, backhanded a rebound into the net after Casey DeSmith made the initial left-pad save on Artemi Panarin.

"We showed how we can play, raise the bar," Gavrikov said. "So we've got to keep the standard like that and play like that every night."

Will Cuylle scored the tying goal in a 6-on-5 situation with 2:13 remaining in regulation. Igor Shesterkin finished with 23 saves and Carson Soucy also scored for the Rangers (14-12-2), who outshot the Stars 41-26 and had a 73-52 advantage in total shot attempts.

The Rangers won for only the third time in 12 home games (3-8-1). They were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Saturday, when they were held to a season-low 13 shots on goal.

It was also their first game without defenseman Adam Fox, who is on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury he sustained Saturday.

"It's good to bounce back, especially on home ice in front of our fans," Cuylle said. "We're proud of the way we played today and just stuck with it. I felt like it was a full 60 minutes, or I guess 61 or whatever. It's good to get back in the win column, especially at home."