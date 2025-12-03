NEW YORK -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored 1:09 into overtime and the New York Rangers came back to defeat the Dallas Stars 3-2 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
Gavrikov scores in OT, Rangers rally to top Stars
Defenseman gets winner at 1:09 for New York after Cuylle ties it late in 3rd period
Gavrikov, who was in the slot, backhanded a rebound into the net after Casey DeSmith made the initial left-pad save on Artemi Panarin.
"We showed how we can play, raise the bar," Gavrikov said. "So we've got to keep the standard like that and play like that every night."
Will Cuylle scored the tying goal in a 6-on-5 situation with 2:13 remaining in regulation. Igor Shesterkin finished with 23 saves and Carson Soucy also scored for the Rangers (14-12-2), who outshot the Stars 41-26 and had a 73-52 advantage in total shot attempts.
The Rangers won for only the third time in 12 home games (3-8-1). They were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Saturday, when they were held to a season-low 13 shots on goal.
It was also their first game without defenseman Adam Fox, who is on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury he sustained Saturday.
"It's good to bounce back, especially on home ice in front of our fans," Cuylle said. "We're proud of the way we played today and just stuck with it. I felt like it was a full 60 minutes, or I guess 61 or whatever. It's good to get back in the win column, especially at home."
DeSmith made 38 saves, Mikko Rantanen scored a go-ahead goal in the third period and Kyle Capobianco's game-tying goal in the first period was his first in more than two-and-a-half years.
But the Stars had their four-game win streak end.
"I didn't love our effort," Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. "I thought that we got a point because of our goalie and our penalty kill. Our penalty was real good. Our goalie was even better. I think that's where we got our point from; otherwise I think we were outplayed."
The Stars' point streak remains alive as they are 5-0-2 in their past seven games. Dallas (17-5-5) is also 7-0-4 on the road since Oct. 26 and 9-1-4 this season.
"Not the way I would have liked that one to end," DeSmith said. "It was too good of a game for it to end like that. So, I'm pretty bummed."
Soucy gave New York a 1-0 lead at 6:51 of the first period. Conor Sheary played the puck up the right-wing wall to Soucy, who moved it to the middle for Noah Laba. He got alone on DeSmith and his shot squeaked through the goalie. Soucy put it in off the goal line.
Capobianco got it back at 9:04, scoring his first NHL goal since March 4, 2023 to make it 1-1.
He had his first shot blocked by Braden Schneider. Gavrikov tried to clear the puck out of the slot, but it instead went to Capobianco. He kept his second shot low, skimming the puck off the ice and getting it through Shesterkin's five-hole.
"I got a good shot away with the one-timer, the first one, and then to be honest, I kind of fanned on the second one," Capobianco said. "I wasn't trying to go there and it went five-hole, but I was relieved."
Rantanen gave Dallas the 2-1 lead at 9:32 of the third period, scoring off a 2-on-1 rush with Wyatt Johnston, who started the play by stealing the puck from J.T. Miller near the blue line in Dallas' defensive zone.
Rangers center Sam Carrick had hit the crossbar on a redirect of Gavrikov's shot 32 seconds earlier.
"I really liked the response after we got scored against," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "We didn't sink. You get the feeling behind the bench. You can tell when those types of moments affect a team either in a negative way or the opposite. You can feel it on the bench and the feeling I got tonight was that the response was the right one, to answer, just drop the puck and play and let's keep going at these guys, try to dig in here and find a way to get that tying goal. I give the players a lot of credit."
They got it from Cuylle at 17:47. He made it 2-2 when the Rangers had six forwards on the ice 15 seconds after Shesterkin went to the bench for the extra skater.
Cuylle got the puck off a rebound on the left side, twirled around and scored with a shot that went in off DeSmith.
"It was just kind of a loose puck and I was just trying to get it back to the net," Cuylle said. "They pressure so hard up high so I knew they might only have one or two of their guys at the net and we would have maybe two or three. So I was just trying to get it to the net and it's off his leg and in."
In overtime, Gavrikov read off Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and got himself into the slot to score the winner.
"Mika and 'Bread' made a great move and I saw an opportunity to jump in front of 'Bread' and create a little confusion," Gavrikov said. "He got a shot. Obviously, I thought he was going to score, but the rebound, got it done with that."
NOTES: Stars forward Tyler Seguin did not return after leaving with a lower-body injury at 1:44 of the first period. Gulutzan said he's being evaluated and they will know more about Seguin's status Wednesday. … Jamie Benn played in his 1,200th NHL game, all with the Stars.