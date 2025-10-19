Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

St. Louis gets 1st home win; Oettinger saves 19 for Dallas

Stars at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Kyrou scored his first goal of the season for the St. Louis Blues in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Pius Suter scored for St. Louis (3-2-0), which picked up its first home win of the season in their third game. Jordan Binnington made 17 saves.

Mikko Rantanen scored, and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars (3-2-0), who have lost two straight after winning three straight to open the season.

Kyrou’s first of the season gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 2:27 of the second period when he converted a give-and-go with Brayden Schenn from the slot.

Snuggerud made it 2-0 at 13:52 off a 3-on-2 odd-man rush with Tyler Tucker driving the middle lane, Pavel Buchnevich taking the initial shot and Snuggerud at the top of the crease able to poke the loose puck past Oettinger.

Binnington's best save was with the glove at the top of the crease on Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston at 5:35 of the third period.

Rantanen tapped in a chance at the left post at 17:42 off a pass from Johnston.

Suter's empty-net goal at 18:59 made it a 3-1 final.

