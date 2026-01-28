Coach’s Challenge: DAL @ STL – 3:15 of the Third Period

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal St. Louis

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

It was determined that St. Louis’ Mathieu Joseph legally tagged up at the blue line before Justin Faulk entered the offensive zone with the puck on his stick prior to Robby Fabbri’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

