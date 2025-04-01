Johnston scores again, Stars defeat Kraken for 6th win in row

Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken (31-38-6), who are 1-4-1 in their past six. Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves.

“The script in this game, minus the power play and penalty kill, was similar to the last game against Dallas,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “Each [team] took some swings. They had some chances, we had some chances in the offensive zone. ... It was a hard-fought game.”

Kakko gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 1:02 of the first period. He passed to Jaden Schwartz, who looped around the net before returning the puck to Kakko for a one-timer in front.

The goal was Kakko’s 41st point of the season (14 goals, 27 assists), an NHL career high.

“I think I’m just playing my game more,” Kakko said. “I feel like my game is in the O-zone, I think my game is over there. I can score goals and maybe find somebody else for a good chance.”

Duchene tied it 1-1 at 2:34 of the first, redirecting Marchment’s wrist shot from the right circle under Grubauer’s blocker.

“[Duchene] has been critical for us all year,” DeBoer said. “I think the first half of the year, he was definitely our MVP, and the second half of the year last year, I thought he slumped a little bit. This year, he’s been really consistent. I think every time we roll him out there, he’s creating offense.”