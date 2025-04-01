SEATTLE -- Wyatt Johnston scored for the fifth straight game, and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to six with a 3-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.
Johnston scores again, Stars defeat Kraken for 6th win in row
Forward has a goal in 5 straight for Dallas, which gains in Central Division
Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund also scored, and Esa Lindell and Mason Marchment each had two assists for the Stars (49-21-4), who defeated the Kraken 5-1 on Saturday. Casey DeSmith made 35 saves.
“I love when [the puck’s not going in the net],” DeSmith said. “To be on a good little run here, probably the best of my career, it’s really nice. I definitely feel like I’m playing really confidently.”
Dallas moved within four points of the Winnipeg Jets for first place in the Central Division.
“We’re still trying to hunt down Winnipeg,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “And we’re probably going to have to win almost every night here in order to have a chance to do that, and that’s our group’s goal.”
Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken (31-38-6), who are 1-4-1 in their past six. Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves.
“The script in this game, minus the power play and penalty kill, was similar to the last game against Dallas,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “Each [team] took some swings. They had some chances, we had some chances in the offensive zone. ... It was a hard-fought game.”
Kakko gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 1:02 of the first period. He passed to Jaden Schwartz, who looped around the net before returning the puck to Kakko for a one-timer in front.
The goal was Kakko’s 41st point of the season (14 goals, 27 assists), an NHL career high.
“I think I’m just playing my game more,” Kakko said. “I feel like my game is in the O-zone, I think my game is over there. I can score goals and maybe find somebody else for a good chance.”
Duchene tied it 1-1 at 2:34 of the first, redirecting Marchment’s wrist shot from the right circle under Grubauer’s blocker.
“[Duchene] has been critical for us all year,” DeBoer said. “I think the first half of the year, he was definitely our MVP, and the second half of the year last year, I thought he slumped a little bit. This year, he’s been really consistent. I think every time we roll him out there, he’s creating offense.”
Johnston gave Dallas a 2-1 lead 45 seconds later at 3:19, tipping Lindell’s stretch pass by Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn to create a partial breakaway and snapping it past Grubauer’s blocker.
“[Johnston has] raised his level as a player,” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said. “We all know he’s a great player, but he’s taken an even bigger step this year, not only on the ice, but as a young leader and a guy that everyone in this room respects.”
Granlund added an empty-net goal at 18:53 of the third period for the 3-1 final.
“I think there’s still areas to improve, for sure, but I think we’re going in the right direction,” Duchene said. “I think we’re doing some things that have been weaknesses for us lately a lot better. … The results matter, but we’re trying to get our game ready for the playoffs.”
NOTES: Johnston became the fifth player in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history to record multiple five-game goal streaks in a season, joining Al MacAdam (three in 1979-80), Bill Goldsworthy (two in 1973-74 and 1970-71), Mike Modano (two in 2001-02) and Brian Bellows (two in 1989-90). … Johnston also recorded his second consecutive 30-goal season, becoming the second Stars/North Stars player to do so at age 21 or younger, joining Bellows (1982-83 to 1983-84).