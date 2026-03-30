Zegras' OT goal helps Flyers edge Stars, close gap in Eastern Conference wild-card race

Forward wins it with 1:33 remaining in overtime for Philadelphia; Dallas has lost 5 of past 6

Stars at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Trevor Zegras scored with 1:33 remaining in overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers won their third straight game, 2-1 against the Dallas Stars, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Zegras carried the puck up the right side of the Dallas zone and snapped a shot through Stars goalie Casey DeSmith's five-hole.

Travis Konecny also scored, and Samuel Ersson made 17 saves and had an assist on Zegras' game-winning goal for Philadelphia (37-24-12), which has won its past three games and is 8-1-1 in its past 10.

With the win, the Flyers are tied with the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings with 86 points, and are just two points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Arttu Hyry scored, and DeSmith made 28 saves for Dallas (44-18-12), which has lost five of its past six games and has already clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After a scoreless first period, Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:48 of the second. Konecny and Matvei Michkov passed the puck back-and-forth deep on the left side of the Stars zone. Konecny drove the puck to the net from below the goal line, wrapped around and deposited it past the left pad of DeSmith.

Hyry scored short-handed for his first NHL goal at 17:53. Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale tracked back into the Philadelphia zone to play a puck but fell, and Hyry snapped a shot far side, top shelf over the glove of Ersson from the left face-off dot. 

Ersson preserved the lead with an outstanding right pad save on a Wyatt Johnston wrist shot from the left side of the crease with 1:21 remaining in regulation during a Dallas power play. Johnston entered the game leading the NHL with 24 power-play goals.

Stars forward Michael Bunting left the game with 3:52 remaining in the first period due to a lower-body injury.

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