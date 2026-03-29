Stars at Flyers projected lineups

STARS (44-18-11) at FLYERS (36-24-12)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Mavrik Bourque -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian (hand)

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Porter Martone

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team had a morning skate. ... DeSmith will start for the Stars after Oettinger made nine saves in a 6-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Bastian, a forward who left the game Saturday with 11:56 remaining in the second period after blocking a shot, will not play. Erne, who was scratched Saturday, will replace him. ... Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said forwards Hintz and Faksa could return before their regular season ends April 15. Hintz, who has played one game since Feb. 25, skated at home Saturday and Faksa, who last played Feb. 4, was scheduled to skate Sunday. ... Steel, who did not play Saturday, has returned to Texas and the forward is expected to be out at least a week. ... Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers after Vladar made 32 saves in a 5-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Martone, a forward chosen with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, one day after his college season at Michigan State ended.