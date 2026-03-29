Stars at Flyers projected lineups

STARS (44-18-11) at FLYERS (36-24-12)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Mavrik Bourque -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Michael Bunting -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL), Sam Steel (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian (hand)
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Porter Martone
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team had a morning skate. ... DeSmith will start for the Stars after Oettinger made nine saves in a 6-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Bastian, a forward who left the game Saturday with 11:56 remaining in the second period after blocking a shot, will not play. Erne, who was scratched Saturday, will replace him. ... Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said forwards Hintz and Faksa could return before their regular season ends April 15. Hintz, who has played one game since Feb. 25, skated at home Saturday and Faksa, who last played Feb. 4, was scheduled to skate Sunday. ... Steel, who did not play Saturday, has returned to Texas and the forward is expected to be out at least a week. ... Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers after Vladar made 32 saves in a 5-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. ... Martone, a forward chosen with the No. 6 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, one day after his college season at Michigan State ended.