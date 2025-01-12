Stars at Senators projected lineups

Status report

The Stars will not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Blumel, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday and was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 19. … The Senators will not hold a morning skate after a 5-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.