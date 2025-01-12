Stars at Senators projected lineups

STARS (27-13-1) at SENATORS (20-18-3)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel -- Maverick Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Matej Blumel
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Cole Reinhardt -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Matthew Highmore, Maxence Guenette
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Michael Amadio (concussion), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body)
Status report
The Stars will not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Blumel, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday and was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 19. … The Senators will not hold a morning skate after a 5-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.