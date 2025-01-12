Stars at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (27-13-1) at SENATORS (20-18-3)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel -- Maverick Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Matej Blumel

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Matt Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Arttu Hyry

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Cole Reinhardt -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Matthew Highmore, Maxence Guenette

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Michael Amadio (concussion), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body)

Status report

The Stars will not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Blumel, who was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday and was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens, could play his first NHL game since Oct. 19. … The Senators will not hold a morning skate after a 5-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Latest News

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2005 United States team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2005 Finland team

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Kraken, seek 7th straight victory

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 12

Canucks look sharp despite short sleep in win against Maple Leafs

Barzal breaks tie late, Islanders edge Utah for 3rd straight victory

Wolf stops 31 of 32, Flames hold off streaking Kings 

Shesterkin makes 29 saves, Rangers edge Golden Knights

Fleury's 36 saves help Wild defeat Sharks

Ovechkin reaches 20 goals for 20th straight season

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Ovechkin scores No. 873, Capitals top Predators to push point streak to 7

Oettinger, Stars edge Canadiens in shootout for 7th straight win 

Blue Jackets hold off Blues, get 4th straight win

Hyman scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Oilers rally past Blackhawks

Flyers score 6, Ersson makes 22 saves in shutout win against Ducks

Noesen OT goal lifts Devils past Lightning