Stars at Rangers projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Brendan Smith
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Matt Dumba
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Status report
Smith will replace Dumba, a defenseman, and play for the first time after being a healthy scratch the past seven games. … The Rangers claimed Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday; the forward participated in New York's morning skate Tuesday but will be a healthy scratch because coach Peter Laviolette said he wanted to keep the same lineup from a 6-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. … Kreider is on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday; the forward will miss his second straight game. … Shesterkin participated in the morning skate, but the goalie is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he is on injured reserve. … Rempe, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will serve the last of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Heiskanen during a 3-1 win at Dallas on Dec. 20.