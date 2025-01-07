Stars at Rangers projected lineups

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Brendan Smith

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Matt Dumba

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Chris Kreider (upper body), Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Status report

Smith will replace Dumba, a defenseman, and play for the first time after being a healthy scratch the past seven games. … The Rangers claimed Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday; the forward participated in New York's morning skate Tuesday but will be a healthy scratch because coach Peter Laviolette said he wanted to keep the same lineup from a 6-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. … Kreider is on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday; the forward will miss his second straight game. … Shesterkin participated in the morning skate, but the goalie is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he is on injured reserve. … Rempe, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will serve the last of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Heiskanen during a 3-1 win at Dallas on Dec. 20.