Islanders win Roy's debut as coach, defeat Stars in OT

Alexander Romanov and Hudson Fasching also scored, and Noah Dobson and Barzal each had two assists for the Islanders (20-15-11), who had lost four straight (0-3-1). Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves.

“[Sorokin] was really sharp. He looks really confident out there,” Roy said. “I mean, he's been playing a lot lately. ... He's very solid. I mean, I understand why he was a Vezina candidate last year, the way he's been playing.”

Jason Robertson and Nils Lundkvist scored, and Joe Pavelski had two assists for the Stars (27-13-6), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday but are 1-1-1 on a four-game road trip. Wedgewood made 25 saves.

“I thought a really good effort considering the circumstances, back-to-back,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. “[Jake] Oettinger was supposed to play, but he came down with the flu. Wedgewood had to go in at the last minute. We lost [Craig] Smith in the first period to an (upper-body) injury, so we had a short bench. I thought we played a [heck] of a road game. Sometimes you hit a hot goalie, and that was probably the difference tonight.”

Romanov gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:52 of the first period, beating Wedgewood short side from the left circle on a rush.

Robertson tied it 1-1 at 11:35 of the second period. He put a pass from Pavelski between his legs before beating Sorokin blocker side from the low slot.