Roy grateful to be back in NHL as Islanders coach

Patrick Roy wanted another shot to coach in the NHL after abruptly resigning from the Colorado Avalanche on Aug. 11, 2016.
He got it when the New York Islanders hired him to replace Lane Lambert on Saturday.
Finally.
“It means a lot,” Roy said. “When I left Colorado, I thought the phone would ring faster. But it did not, and I understood that the way I left Colorado was probably not the best way to do things.”
Roy said he learned from his experience with the Avalanche and has evolved over the past 7 1/2 years. That will be key to his impact on the Islanders, starting with his debut against the Dallas Stars at home Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW).
General manager Lou Lamoriello made it clear he thinks Roy can take this team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Islanders have lost six of their past seven games (1-5-1) but entered Saturday two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.
“In my opinion, that is exactly what this is for,” Lamoriello said. “And now we have to put it on the players, because I know what Patrick will bring to them. Now it’s what the players will bring to us.”