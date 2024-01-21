Roy grateful to be back in NHL as Islanders coach

Roy was one of the greatest goalies in NHL history, arguably the greatest. We all know his Hockey Hall of Fame resume.

He was an instant success as coach of the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, leading them to the Memorial Cup in 2005-06.

Then, after eight seasons in junior, he was an instant success again in Colorado in 2013-14. The Avalanche went 52-22-8, won the Central Division and took the Minnesota Wild to seven games in the Western Conference First Round. He won the Jack Adams Award, voted NHL coach of the year.

But some felt his record was deceiving, because the Avalanche had poor possession and great goaltending. Then they went 39-31-12 and missed the playoffs in 2014-15, and then they went 39-39-4 and missed the playoffs again in 2015-16. The downward trend in points: 112 to 90 to 82.

When Roy resigned, it was a little more than a month before training camp for the 2016-17 season, putting the Avalanche in a difficult position. Joe Sakic was general manager, but Roy was vice president of hockey operations. He released a statement saying his vision needed to be “perfectly aligned with that of the organization” and he wanted “a say in the decisions that impact the team’s performance.” He said those conditions weren’t met.

Perhaps that had something to do with why the phone didn’t ring.

After two seasons out of coaching, Roy returned to the Remparts for five seasons. He led them to the Memorial Cup again last season.

Two important questions:

One, is Roy a different coach now than he was when he left Colorado?

“Day and night,” Roy said. “… I learned to respect even more today the work of the coaching -- coming to the rink early, working hard to help the players with ideas -- and I really want to establish a bit what we did in Colorado, which was a partnership with the players. We want the players to buy into what we’ll do as a coaching staff and help them to achieve their goals.”