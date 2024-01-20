Roy hired as Islanders coach, replaces Lambert

Hall of Famer was last behind NHL bench in 2016; New York 6th in Metropolitan Division

Patrick Roy was hired as New York Islanders coach Saturday, replacing Lane Lambert.

Roy, a Hockey Hall of Fame goalie, coached the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons (2013-16) before resigning Aug. 11, 2016. The 58-year-old was 130-92-24 in 246 regular-season games and 3-4 in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

In his first season as an NHL coach, Colorado tied an Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques record of 52 wins and won the Central Division with 112 points but lost the 2014 Western Conference First Round in seven games to the Minnesota Wild. Roy was voted winner of the Jack Adams Award as the NHL coach of the year that season, and went 130-92-24 in three seasons with Colorado.

Patrick Roy hired as the new Islanders coach

Roy coached the Quebec Remparts of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League from 2005-13 before being hired by the Avalanche. He also coached Quebec from 2018-23, guiding them to Memorial Cup championships in 2006 and 2023. 

A third-round pick (No. 51) of the Montreal Canadiens in the 1984 NHL Draft, Roy's 551 wins in 19 seasons are third in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur (691) and Marc-Andre Fleury (552) and his 1,029 games are third behind Brodeur (1,266) and Roberto Luongo (1,044). His 151 wins and 247 games in the playoffs each rank first and his 23 shutouts are second to Brodeur (24). His 478 games played, 262 wins and 37 shutouts are each the most by an Avalanche goalie. 

Roy won the Stanley Cup four times with the Canadiens (1986, 1993) and Avalanche (1996, 2001), the Vezina Trophy voted as best goalie in the NHL three times (1988-89, 1989-90, 1991-92) and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs in 1986, 1993 and 2001, the only player in NHL history to win the award three times.

In 12 seasons with the Canadiens, Roy was 289-175 with 66 ties in 551 regular-season games and 70-42 in 114 playoff games.

He was traded to the Avalanche by the Canadiens on Dec. 6, 1995, and had a 1.70 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and four shutouts to help Colorado win the Cup in 2001 and earn his third and final Conn Smythe Trophy.  

Roy was inducted into the Hockey Hall of the Fame in 2006, and in 2017 was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history during the League's centennial celebration. He had his No. 33 retired by the Avalanche on Oct. 28, 2003 and by the Canadiens on Nov. 22, 2008, one of nine players to have his number retired by more than one team.

Lambert, who was fired Saturday, was in his second season as New York coach. He went 61-46-20 in 127 regular season games and 2-4 in six playoff games.

The 59-year-old  replaced Barry Trotz as Islanders coach May 16, 2022, after serving as associate coach for four seasons. It was his first NHL head coaching job.

The Islanders (19-15-11) have lost four in a row and six of seven, including a 4-3 overtime loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. They are sixth in the Metropolitan Division and two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

New York hosts the Dallas Stars on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW), and visits Montreal on Thursday.

Lambert is the fifth NHL coach to be fired this season, joining D.J. Smith (Ottawa Senators), Jay Woodcroft (Edmonton Oilers), Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild) and Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues).

