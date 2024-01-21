Stars at Islanders

STARS (27-13-5) at ISLANDERS (19-15-11)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho
Samuel Bolduc – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Ken Appleby
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Pierre Engvall (upper body)
Status report
Oettinger is expected to start after making 38 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Patrick Roy will debut as Islanders coach after replacing Lane Lambert on Saturday. ... Varlamov, a goalie, was on the ice for the first time since he was injured Jan. 2.