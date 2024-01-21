Stars at Islanders

STARS (27-13-5) at ISLANDERS (19-15-11)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Evgenii Dadonov

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Julien Gauthier

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Sebastian Aho

Samuel Bolduc – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Ken Appleby

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Pierre Engvall (upper body)

Status report

Oettinger is expected to start after making 38 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Patrick Roy will debut as Islanders coach after replacing Lane Lambert on Saturday. ... Varlamov, a goalie, was on the ice for the first time since he was injured Jan. 2.