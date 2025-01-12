Oettinger, Stars edge Canadiens in shootout for 7th straight win 

Jason Robertson scored the only goal in the tiebreaker. Jamie Benn scored, and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves for Dallas (27-13-1), which is on its longest winning streak since winning eight straight from March 16-Apr. 3, 2024.

Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal after missing four games because of illness, and Sam Montembeault made 34 saves for Montreal (20-18-4), which had won three straight all past regulation.

Laine gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 15:14 of the second period with his ninth goal of the season, all of which have come on the power play. He drove a one-timer from the outside edge of the left face-off circle that deflected in off the stick of Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin during a 5-on-3 advantage.

Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson assisted on the goal, the sixth time the pair has combined to set up a power-play goal by Laine. Suzuki, who scored in overtime in each of the past two games, extended his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists).

Benn tied it 1-1 at 17:34. He drove the inside edge of the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot past Montembeault stick side to extend his point streak to five games (four goals, one assist).

Linesman Michel Cormier was struck low on his right leg by a Lyubushkin slap shot right after he dropped the puck for the face-off at center ice following Laine’s goal. Cormier was helped off the ice and did not return.