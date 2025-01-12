Oettinger, Stars edge Canadiens in shootout for 7th straight win 

Goalie makes 30 saves, stops all 3 attempts in tiebreaker for Dallas; Laine scores in return for Montreal

DAL@MTL: Benn burries it to tie the game at 1 in the 2nd

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- The Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Jason Robertson scored the only goal in the tiebreaker. Jamie Benn scored, and Jake Oettinger made 30 saves for Dallas (27-13-1), which is on its longest winning streak since winning eight straight from March 16-Apr. 3, 2024.

Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal after missing four games because of illness, and Sam Montembeault made 34 saves for Montreal (20-18-4), which had won three straight all past regulation.

Laine gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 15:14 of the second period with his ninth goal of the season, all of which have come on the power play. He drove a one-timer from the outside edge of the left face-off circle that deflected in off the stick of Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin during a 5-on-3 advantage.

Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson assisted on the goal, the sixth time the pair has combined to set up a power-play goal by Laine. Suzuki, who scored in overtime in each of the past two games, extended his point streak to six games (two goals, six assists).

Benn tied it 1-1 at 17:34. He drove the inside edge of the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot past Montembeault stick side to extend his point streak to five games (four goals, one assist).

Linesman Michel Cormier was struck low on his right leg by a Lyubushkin slap shot right after he dropped the puck for the face-off at center ice following Laine’s goal. Cormier was helped off the ice and did not return.

