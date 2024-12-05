LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings scored three straight goals to rally for a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.
Foegele, Kings rally past Stars for 4th straight win
Forward breaks tie in 3rd, Rittich makes 26 saves for Los Angeles
Tanner Jeannot and Warren Foegele each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (15-8-3), who have won four straight for the first time this season. David Rittich made 26 saves.
Wyatt Johnston had a power-play goal, and Jake Oettinger made 15 saves for the Stars (16-9-0), who could not win four in a row for the first time since the start of the season Oct. 10-15.
Foegele put the Kings ahead 3-2 on a wraparound 2:22 into the third period.
Jeannot cut it to 2-1 at 4:40 of the second period by putting in his own rebound at the right post after his initial backhand went wide and caromed off the boards.
Joel Edmundson tied it 2-2 at 15:38 on a slap shot from Kyle Burroughs off a face-off win by Anze Kopitar.
Johnston put the Stars up 1-0 at 2:34 of the first period on the power play, putting his own rebound in between Rittich’s legs from the top of the crease.
Mason Marchment made it 2-0 at 13:40 on a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle. Logan Stankoven forced a takeaway along the boards before finding Marchment for his 11th goal of the season.