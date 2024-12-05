Foegele, Kings rally past Stars for 4th straight win

Forward breaks tie in 3rd, Rittich makes 26 saves for Los Angeles

Stars at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings scored three straight goals to rally for a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Tanner Jeannot and Warren Foegele each had a goal and an assist for the Kings (15-8-3), who have won four straight for the first time this season. David Rittich made 26 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had a power-play goal, and Jake Oettinger made 15 saves for the Stars (16-9-0), who could not win four in a row for the first time since the start of the season Oct. 10-15.

Foegele put the Kings ahead 3-2 on a wraparound 2:22 into the third period.

Jeannot cut it to 2-1 at 4:40 of the second period by putting in his own rebound at the right post after his initial backhand went wide and caromed off the boards.

Joel Edmundson tied it 2-2 at 15:38 on a slap shot from Kyle Burroughs off a face-off win by Anze Kopitar.

Johnston put the Stars up 1-0 at 2:34 of the first period on the power play, putting his own rebound in between Rittich’s legs from the top of the crease.

Mason Marchment made it 2-0 at 13:40 on a wrist shot from the edge of the right circle. Logan Stankoven forced a takeaway along the boards before finding Marchment for his 11th goal of the season.

