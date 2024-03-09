Stars at Kings

STARS (39-17-9) at KINGS (32-19-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, KCAL
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Adrian Kempe -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Trevor Lewis
Alex Turcotte -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Brandt Clarke
Injured: Adrian Kempe (upper body), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 25 saves at Anaheim. ... Kempe could return after missing five games because of a left arm injury. ... Anderson, a defenseman, was a full participant during the Kings morning skate Saturday but will miss his seventh straight game. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman for the fifth straight game; if they do, Clarke, a defenseman, would enter the lineup and either Turcotte or Kaliyev would be held out.