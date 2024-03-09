Stars at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (39-17-9) at KINGS (32-19-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, KCAL

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell  -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Adrian Kempe -- Anze Kopitar -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Trevor Lewis

Alex Turcotte -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Brandt Clarke

Injured: Adrian Kempe (upper body), Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … Wedgewood is expected to start after Oettinger made 25 saves at Anaheim. ... Kempe could return after missing five games because of a left arm injury. ... Anderson, a defenseman, was a full participant during the Kings morning skate Saturday but will miss his seventh straight game. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defenseman for the fifth straight game; if they do, Clarke, a defenseman, would enter the lineup and either Turcotte or Kaliyev would be held out.

