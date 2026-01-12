Stars at Kings projected lineups

STARS (26-10-9) at KINGS (19-15-10)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)
Status report
Benn will return after missing three games because of a cut to the nose he sustained against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 4. … The Kings are expected to use the same skaters from their 4-3 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.