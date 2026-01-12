Stars at Kings projected lineups

STARS (26-10-9) at KINGS (19-15-10)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Adam Erne, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Jeff Malott -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Joel Armia (lower body), Trevor Moore (upper body)

Status report

Benn will return after missing three games because of a cut to the nose he sustained against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 4. … The Kings are expected to use the same skaters from their 4-3 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.