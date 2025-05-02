Stars look to respond again, ‘earn some bounces’ after tough Game 6 loss

DENVER -- It wasn’t funny for the Dallas Stars, but what else could they do?

“Yeah, you just laugh, I think,” goalie Jake Oettinger said. “Can’t make it up.”

This was the winning goal in the Colorado Avalanche’s 7-4 victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday, forcing a Game 7 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

The score was tied 4-4 in the third period when Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon drove to the net and threw the puck in front. Stars center Sam Steel tried to clear the puck from the goal mouth. It hit the right shoulder of Stars forward Colin Blackwell and bounced past Oettinger’s glove into the upper-right corner of the net at 9:04.

MacKinnon called it “fluky” and “super lucky,” a “freak goal.”

Blackwell put his hands to his head in disbelief.

“You’re just like, ‘Are you serious?’” Oettinger said. “Like, I can’t believe that.’”

How do you respond to something like that?

Well, the way the Stars have responded all series.

They have played without Miro Heiskanen, their No. 1 defenseman, and forward Jason Robertson, who led them with 35 goals in the regular season, due to lower-body injuries.

After losing 5-1 in Game 1, they won two straight in overtime -- 4-3 in Game 2, 2-1 in Game 3. After losing 4-0 in Game 4, they won 6-2 in Game 5.

The Avalanche took a 2-0 lead in the first period of Game 6 with two lucky goals. Forward Valeri Nichushkin fired a puck that hit the stick of Stars defenseman Esa Lindell, hit the right skate of Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and slid past Oettinger at 6:29. Defenseman Cale Makar fanned on a shot, and the changeup floated to forward Artturi Lehkonen, who put the puck into an open net at 18:40.

“I think they’ve got better bounces than us,” Oettinger said.

But the Stars came back and took a 4-3 lead in the second thanks to the line of Mikael Granlund, Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz had two goals. Granlund and Rantanen each had one.