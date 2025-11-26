Video Review: DAL @ EDM – 17:36 of the First Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Dallas

Explanation: Video review confirmed that Nathan Bastian’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he batted the puck into the Edmonton net. According to Rule 78.5 (vi) that states in part “Apparent goals shall be disallowed by the Referee . . . When the puck has entered the net after making contact with an attacking player’s stick that is above the height of the crossbar. Where the puck makes contact with the stick is the determining factor.”