Robertson hat trick powers Stars past Oilers in Game 3

Robertson gave the Stars a 4-3 lead at 11:54 of the third period when he banked in a shot off Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner from below the goal line to complete the hat trick.

Dallas leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is here on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET, CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen also scored, and Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin each had two assists for the Stars, the top seed from the Central Division who trailed 2-0 after one period. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman and Adam Henrique also scored for the Oilers, the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division. Stuart Skinner made 17 saves.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 2:02 of the first period, deflecting in McDavid’s shot from the right dot from behind Oettinger at the far post. Hyman has seven goals in seven home playoff games and leads the NHL with 13 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid made it 2-0 at 7:34, after Mattias Ekholm skated the puck around the back of the net and hit him at the far post. It was McDavid’s 100th playoff point (33 goals, 67 assists) in 64 games.

The Stars scored three goals in a span of 3:33 in the second period to take the lead.

Robertson made it 2-1 at 5:35, one-timing a pass to the left circle by Hintz out of the corner and sending it under Skinner’s glove. It was his first goal in 11 games.

Robertson tied it 2-2 at 8:05. He sent a long shot in on Skinner that Hintz picked up the rebound on, was stopped on a point-blank shot then sent it back to Robertson in the slot for a backhand shot over Skinner’s left shoulder.

Johnston gave Dallas a 3-2 lead 1:03 later when Jamie Benn trapped a clearing attempt by Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais and sent it in front to Logan Stankoven, who dished it over to Johnston for the goal past Skinner’s blocker.

After missing the previous seven games with a lower-body injury, Adam Henrique tied it 3-3 with 53 seconds left in the period. Thomas Harley turned the puck over in the right corner to Connor Brown, who found Henrique for the short-side tip-in over Oettinger’s glove.

After Robertson completed his hat trick, Heiskanen scored on a long empty-netter off a face off in his own end at 18:05 for the 5-3 final.