Stars vs. Oilers, Game 3 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

The Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday. Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest:

Star of the game

Jason Robertson scored his first Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick. His two goals in the second period stemmed the tide and created momentum for Dallas. Robertson took a pass from Roope Hintz at the left face-off dot and wired a blast over the shoulder of goalie Stuart Skinner at 5:35 of the second period to cut it to 2-1. Robertson tied it 2-2 at 8:05, finding a puck in front, off a scramble and lifting a backhand over Skinner. He completed the hat trick at 11:54 of the third period for the go-ahead goal.

Goal of the game

Robertson finished off the hat trick midway through the third to give the Stars a 4-3 lead by picking up the puck at the left face-off circle, taking it to the side of the net, and banking a shot off Skinner and in.