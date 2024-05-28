Robertson hat trick, Hintz return lift Stars to Game 3 win in West Final

EDMONTON -- Jason Robertson had just scored the go-ahead goal at 11:54 of the third period Monday and he was pumped. The Dallas Stars forward had ended a 10-game goalless streak in style by completing his first career Stanley Cup Playoff hat trick to give his team the lead for good against the Edmonton Oilers and man, was he ready to celebrate.

The same could not be said for the hostile crowd of 18,347, however. In the end, nary a hat floated to the ice in response to Robertson’s third goal of the night, not even from one of the few rogue Dallas supporters in a sea of orange-and-blue clad Oilers fans.

“That’s ok,” joked teammate Tyler Seguin after the Stars' 5-3 victory over the Oilers. “I mentally threw mine.”

Seguin’s line ignited laughter throughout the victorious Dallas dressing room. In the end, it might have been the only chuckling heard throughout Rogers Place after the final horn had sounded on the Stars’ Game 3 victory in the Western Conference Final.

Indeed, after being dominated in a first period in which they were down 2-0, the Stars bounced back with the type of resiliency that now has them up 2-1 in the best-of-7 series and once again holding home-ice advantage.

In the process, they sucked the life and energy out of a building that was raucous and rocking in the early going. Thanks in part to the sharp-shooting Robertson and the returning Roope Hintz, the Stars once again managed to silence an opposing arena en route to improving their road record to 6-1 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“You definitely want to score goals,” Robertson said. “Somebody asked me this morning if it felt like it’s been a while. I mean, you’re still contributing but you want to help the team by scoring goals.”

He did exactly that, with a little help from Hintz who assisted on each of Robertson’s first two goals.