Oilers' 2nd period of Game 3 'as bad as it's been' in playoffs

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid called it one of the worst stretches of hockey for the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Up two goals in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Monday, Edmonton conceded three goals in a span of 3:33 in the second period on its way to a 5-3 loss and a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-7 series. Game 4 is here Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
“We had a real good start obviously, but I’m not sure where those 10-15 minutes come from, that’s as bad as it’s been throughout the playoffs,” McDavid said. “We obviously give them a chance to get back in the game and we came back and tie it after two and we just don’t find a way.”
Two goals from Jason Robertson and a third by Wyatt Johnston flipped the script in Game 3 after Edmonton had dominated the first period. McDavid set up Zach Hyman for the opening goal, then doubled Edmonton’s lead just 7:37 into the first. The Oilers outshot Dallas 10-3 in the opening period and had a couple of glorious chances to extend the lead.
The tide turned in the second period when Robertson cut the lead to 2-1 at 5:35, then tied it at 8:05. Johnston gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 9:08 to wrestle away all the momentum from Edmonton. The Stars outshot the Oilers 16-7 in the period.
“The playoffs, throughout games, are about momentum swings and if you don’t have it, you have to wrestle it back and we obviously didn’t do that for the better part of that second period,” McDavid said. “I thought they went up a couple of levels and we went down a few levels and obviously, you see the difference."