Stars at Red Wings projected lineups

STARS (25-7-5) at RED WINGS (21-13-3)
6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Alex Petrovic -- Ilya Lybushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Mason Appleton -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)
Status Report
Kane, a forward, skated with the Red Wings on Tuesday morning and is expected to return to the lineup after the holiday break. … Erne will return to the lineup against Detroit, replacing Blackwell on the fourth line. … Seider sat out the morning skate for a maintenance day but will play.