Stars at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (25-7-5) at RED WINGS (21-13-3)

6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Alex Petrovic -- Ilya Lybushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Mason Appleton -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Status Report

Kane, a forward, skated with the Red Wings on Tuesday morning and is expected to return to the lineup after the holiday break. … Erne will return to the lineup against Detroit, replacing Blackwell on the fourth line. … Seider sat out the morning skate for a maintenance day but will play.

