Stars at Red Wings projected lineups

STARS (50-24-6) at RED WINGS (37-35-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, Victory+, NHLN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Evgenii Dadonov -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Oscar Back -- Sam Steel – Colin Blackwell
Matt Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mason Marchment, Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Red Wings projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Michael Rasmussen
Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)
Status report
Marchment, a forward, and defensemen Lindell and Harley are expected to be rested for the second straight game. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate.