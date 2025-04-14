Stars at Red Wings projected lineups

STARS (50-24-6) at RED WINGS (37-35-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, Victory+, NHLN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Evgenii Dadonov -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Oscar Back -- Sam Steel – Colin Blackwell

Matt Dumba -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mason Marchment, Esa Lindell, Thomas Harley

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Red Wings projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Michael Rasmussen

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Status report

Marchment, a forward, and defensemen Lindell and Harley are expected to be rested for the second straight game. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate.