Stars at Blue Jackets projected lineups

STARS (37-18-2) at BLUE JACKETS (27-22-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Cody Ceci
Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (concussion)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Joseph LaBate
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
Stankoven returns after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday; he will replace Back, a forward. ... Smith replaces Bischel, a defenseman, who was injured on a hit by Islanders forward Casey Cizikas on Sunday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Gudbranson, a defenseman who has missed 54 games, and Chinakhov, a forward who has missed 36, each was on the ice during Columbus' optional morning skate Tuesday; Monahan, a center who has missed 16 games, skated in the adjacent practice rink.