Stars at Blue Jackets projected lineups

STARS (37-18-2) at BLUE JACKETS (27-22-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Logan Stankoven -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Cody Ceci

Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip), Lian Bichsel (concussion)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Joseph LaBate

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Stankoven returns after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 win at the New York Islanders on Sunday; he will replace Back, a forward. ... Smith replaces Bischel, a defenseman, who was injured on a hit by Islanders forward Casey Cizikas on Sunday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Gudbranson, a defenseman who has missed 54 games, and Chinakhov, a forward who has missed 36, each was on the ice during Columbus' optional morning skate Tuesday; Monahan, a center who has missed 16 games, skated in the adjacent practice rink.