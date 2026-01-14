NHL On Tap: Stone on cusp of elite company with Golden Knights visiting Kings

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in Canada and two in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Stone has been rock solid

Mark Stone is on the cusp of elite company for the Vegas Golden Knights (21-11-12), who visit the Los Angeles Kings (19-16-10) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS). The Vegas captain has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) on an eight-game point streak and 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 28 games this season. The 33-year-old forward has points in 89.3 percent of his games, the highest rate among NHL skaters. Only three players have had a point in 90 percent of their games in a season: Wayne Gretzky (eight times), Mario Lemieux (three times) and Connor McDavid (once). Stone helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and will represent his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Doughty goes for 700 points

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty needs one point for 700 in his NHL career. The 36-year-old has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 38 games this season and will represent Team Canada at the Olympics. He has helped his country win three best-on-best tournaments -- the Olympics in 2010 and 2014, and 4 Nations last season -- and will look to join Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (2010 and 2014) as the first players to win three Olympic gold medals since the 1998 Nagano Games, when the NHL first participated.