NHL On Tap: Stone on cusp of elite company with Golden Knights visiting Kings

Los Angeles defenseman Doughty 1 point from 700; Sabres forward Thompson approaching 200 goals

Stone_Kuemper

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one nationally televised in Canada and two in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Stone has been rock solid

Mark Stone is on the cusp of elite company for the Vegas Golden Knights (21-11-12), who visit the Los Angeles Kings (19-16-10) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS). The Vegas captain has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) on an eight-game point streak and 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 28 games this season. The 33-year-old forward has points in 89.3 percent of his games, the highest rate among NHL skaters. Only three players have had a point in 90 percent of their games in a season: Wayne Gretzky (eight times), Mario Lemieux (three times) and Connor McDavid (once). Stone helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and will represent his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Doughty goes for 700 points

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty needs one point for 700 in his NHL career. The 36-year-old has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 38 games this season and will represent Team Canada at the Olympics. He has helped his country win three best-on-best tournaments -- the Olympics in 2010 and 2014, and 4 Nations last season -- and will look to join Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (2010 and 2014) as the first players to win three Olympic gold medals since the 1998 Nagano Games, when the NHL first participated.

Thompson nearing 200 goals

Tage Thompson has 195 goals in 451 games with the Buffalo Sabres (24-16-4) entering their home game against the Philadelphia Flyers (22-14-8) at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS). Only eight players have scored 200 goals in fewer than 500 games with Buffalo, and only Thomas Vanek (466 games) has done it in the past 30 years. The 28-year-old forward scored the overtime winner in the gold medal game for the United States at the 2005 IIHF World Championship and will play for Team USA at the Olympics.

Zibanejad zipping along

Mika Zibanejad has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on a six-game point streak for the New York Rangers (20-21-6), who host the Ottawa Senators (21-19-5) at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, SN, RDS2). The 32-year-old center needs one power-play goal to reach 117 and pass Camille Henry and Chris Kreider for the Rangers record. He will play for Team Sweden at the Olympics.

Don't sleep on Seattle

The Seattle Kraken are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games and visit the New Jersey Devils (23-21-2) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG). Seattle was 12-14-6 on Dec. 19, tied with the Nashville Predators for last in the NHL. The Kraken are now 21-15-8 and third in the Pacific Division. Center Matty Beniers leads them with 11 points (five goals, six assists) over this stretch.

The schedule

Seattle Kraken at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, MSGSN, KONG)

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, SN, RDS2)

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS)

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Moments

Tim McGraw to headline entertainment for 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

Mailbag: Impact of Olympics on trade activity; 5-forward power plays 

Point week to week for Lightning, status for Olympics unclear

Latest News

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Tim McGraw to headline entertainment for 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

Guenther scores twice, Mammoth end Maple Leafs' point streak at 10

Dostal makes 24 saves, Ducks hold off Stars to end 9-game slide

Connor, Lowry each has 2 points, Jets recover to defeat Islanders

McDavid point streak hits 20, Oilers fall to Predators in OT

NHL EDGE stats: Blue Jackets' bounce-back potential after coaching change

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2026 NHL Draft prospects Cullen, Mutryn highlight All-American Game

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Mailbag: Impact of Olympics on trade activity; 5-forward power plays 

Thompson developing ‘more mature game’ with Sabres, lands U.S. role at Olympics

Matthews joined Sittler among Maple Leafs legends by passing Sundin

Hofer gets 4th shutout, Blues top Hurricanes to stop slide

Swayman makes 24 saves, Bruins shut out Red Wings for 4th straight win

Frank scores twice in 3rd, Capitals complete comeback against Canadiens in OT

Greatest Save Candidate: Lankinen makes incredible goal line save