Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche will try to avoid elimination against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TBS, ALT, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

The Avalanche have not come back from a 3-2 deficit to win a best-of-7 series since 2002, when they defeated the San Jose Sharks in the conference semifinals.

They faced this situation in each of the past two Stanley Cup Playoffs: In the first round in 2023, they won 4-1 in Game 6 at the Seattle Kraken, then lost 2-1 in Game 7 at home. In the second round last year, they lost 2-1 in double overtime in Game 6 at home to the Stars. Former Avalanche center Matt Duchene scored the winner.

"We haven't come back in a series in recent past," coach Jared Bednar said. "This is a challenge for us, right? Like, it's a really good team. We feel like this series, we've played some really good hockey. We should be a confident group. I like what we're doing 5-on-5. We've got to put all the pieces together for a game."

Here is a breakdown of Game 6:

Stars: After Colorado dominated in a 4-0 win in Game 4, Dallas responded with a 6-2 win in Game 5. Forwards Wyatt Johnston (two goals, one assist) and Mikko Rantanen (one goal, two assists) each came alive, combining for six points after combining for three points during the first five games. Goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled from Game 4 at Ball Arena after allowing three goals on 34 shots, but he made some great saves under siege. He is 7-4 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in seven playoff games against Colorado, including 4-1 with a 1.32 GAA and .952 save percentage at Ball Arena.

Avalanche: Center Nathan MacKinnon has seven points (five goals, two assists) in this series, tying him for the playoff lead in goals, and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 13 games when facing elimination during his NHL career. The only players in Quebec Nordiques/Avalanche history with more points when facing elimination are Joe Sakic (22 points in 22 games), Peter Stastny (16 in 14) and Rantanen (13 in 12). But the Stars kept MacKinnon off the score sheet in Game 6 at Ball Arena last year.