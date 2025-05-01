Stars at Avalanche, Western Conference 1st Round Game 6 preview

Dallas seeks to advance; Makar hoping to contribute with Colorado facing elimination

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche will try to avoid elimination against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round at Ball Arena on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TBS, ALT, SNE, SN360, TVAS).

The Avalanche have not come back from a 3-2 deficit to win a best-of-7 series since 2002, when they defeated the San Jose Sharks in the conference semifinals.

They faced this situation in each of the past two Stanley Cup Playoffs: In the first round in 2023, they won 4-1 in Game 6 at the Seattle Kraken, then lost 2-1 in Game 7 at home. In the second round last year, they lost 2-1 in double overtime in Game 6 at home to the Stars. Former Avalanche center Matt Duchene scored the winner.

"We haven't come back in a series in recent past," coach Jared Bednar said. "This is a challenge for us, right? Like, it's a really good team. We feel like this series, we've played some really good hockey. We should be a confident group. I like what we're doing 5-on-5. We've got to put all the pieces together for a game."

Here is a breakdown of Game 6:

Stars: After Colorado dominated in a 4-0 win in Game 4, Dallas responded with a 6-2 win in Game 5. Forwards Wyatt Johnston (two goals, one assist) and Mikko Rantanen (one goal, two assists) each came alive, combining for six points after combining for three points during the first five games. Goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled from Game 4 at Ball Arena after allowing three goals on 34 shots, but he made some great saves under siege. He is 7-4 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in seven playoff games against Colorado, including 4-1 with a 1.32 GAA and .952 save percentage at Ball Arena.

Avalanche: Center Nathan MacKinnon has seven points (five goals, two assists) in this series, tying him for the playoff lead in goals, and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 13 games when facing elimination during his NHL career. The only players in Quebec Nordiques/Avalanche history with more points when facing elimination are Joe Sakic (22 points in 22 games), Peter Stastny (16 in 14) and Rantanen (13 in 12). But the Stars kept MacKinnon off the score sheet in Game 6 at Ball Arena last year.

Number to know: Three. That's how many straight games Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has gone without a point. The only other time that has happened during his NHL career? Last year against Dallas. He scored two goals in the next game.

What to look for: Do the Avalanche come out and dominate at home in a desperate situation like they did in Game 4? Do the Stars find a way to eliminate the Avalanche at Ball Arena like they did in Game 6 last year?

What they are saying

"I don't like the word desperation. I think it's got a kind of negative connotation to it. I like intensity and focus. … We want to bring that to the table whether we're facing elimination or about to hopefully eliminate somebody. I think the vibe in that room last game was a little different, I felt for us. It was a different confidence level, a different feel, and we've got to have that." -- Stars center Matt Duchene

"I don't think we play better when we press. We have a great game plan, and when we execute that, the pucks seem to find the back of the net naturally. I think that's the key. Obviously it's do or die, but for us to play our best, we have to stay in the moment and execute." -- Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon

Stars projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Mathew Dumba, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Jason Robertson (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Jonathan Drouin -- Charlie Coyle -- Joel Kiviranta

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Keaton Middleton, Jimmy Vesey, Miles Wood

Injured: Ross Colton (lower body)

Status report

Coach Pete DeBoer said he's sticking with the same lineup as in Dallas' 6-2 win in Game 5 on Monday. … Heiskanen, a defenseman who is day to day, will not play. … Robertson, a forward, is now considered day to day. … Colorado is expected to use the same lineup as in Game 5.

