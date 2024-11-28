Hall scores hat trick, sparks Blackhawks past Stars

Forward’s 1st since Dec. 5, 2013; Bedard ends 12-game goal drought for Chicago

Stars at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Taylor Hall scored a hat trick, and Connor Bedard ended a 12-game goal drought for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6-2 victory against the Dallas Stars at United Center on Wednesday.

It was Hall’s fifth hat trick in the NHL and his first since Dec. 5, 2013.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists, Louis Crevier scored his first NHL goal, and Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (8-12-2), who had lost four of five (1-3-1).

Matt Duchene and Colin Blackwell scored for the Stars (13-8-0), who have lost two in a row. Casey DeSmith made 20 saves.

Hall gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into the first period. He skated into the offensive zone, cut to the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot.

Hall made it 2-0 at 5:43, jamming the puck past DeSmith off a pass by Ryan Donato from the goal line.

Bedard extended it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 41 seconds of the second period after he took a pass from Bertuzzi and scored on a wrist shot over DeSmith’s glove. It was his first goal since a 4-2 loss at Dallas on Oct. 26.

Teuvo Teravainen pushed it to 4-0 at 3:06, scoring from the slot after taking a pass back from Bertuzzi.

Blackwell cut it to 4-1 at 3:41. Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the right point was stopped in front of the net, but Blackwell backhanded the puck into the top of the net.

Hall completed the hat trick at 8:42 to make it 5-1 after Craig Smith helped dig the puck out of the right corner and feed it to Hall in front.

Crevier extended it to 6-1 at 13:18. Ilya Mikheyev fed Crevier, who skated into the slot and scored.

Duchene scored on the power play for Dallas at 13:43 of the third period for the 6-2 final.

Latest News

Penguins hold off Canucks to end 3-game skid

Couturier caps Flyers comeback with OT winner against Predators

Verhaeghe, Panthers defeat Maple Leafs to end 4-game skid

Suzuki scores in OT, lifts Canadiens past Blue Jackets 

Wilson breaks tie late, Capitals score 3 in 3rd to rally past Lightning

Raymond scores in OT, lifts Red Wings past Flames

Zacha scores twice in 3rd, lifts Bruins past Islanders

Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Hurricanes rally in 3rd, hand Rangers 4th straight loss

Gustavsson makes 39 saves, Wild shut out Sabres

NHL Buzz: Thompson returns for Sabres against Wild

Matthews misses 9th straight game with upper-body injury for Maple Leafs

Blues honor high school hockey player who was tragically killed in St. Louis

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey buy-low, sell-high trade targets

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL On Tap: Eichel, MacKinnon clash for last time until 4 Nations Face-Off