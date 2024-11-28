Hall scores hat trick, sparks Blackhawks past Stars

It was Hall’s fifth hat trick in the NHL and his first since Dec. 5, 2013.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists, Louis Crevier scored his first NHL goal, and Petr Mrazek made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (8-12-2), who had lost four of five (1-3-1).

Matt Duchene and Colin Blackwell scored for the Stars (13-8-0), who have lost two in a row. Casey DeSmith made 20 saves.

Hall gave Chicago a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into the first period. He skated into the offensive zone, cut to the left face-off circle and scored on a wrist shot.

Hall made it 2-0 at 5:43, jamming the puck past DeSmith off a pass by Ryan Donato from the goal line.

Bedard extended it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 41 seconds of the second period after he took a pass from Bertuzzi and scored on a wrist shot over DeSmith’s glove. It was his first goal since a 4-2 loss at Dallas on Oct. 26.

Teuvo Teravainen pushed it to 4-0 at 3:06, scoring from the slot after taking a pass back from Bertuzzi.

Blackwell cut it to 4-1 at 3:41. Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the right point was stopped in front of the net, but Blackwell backhanded the puck into the top of the net.

Hall completed the hat trick at 8:42 to make it 5-1 after Craig Smith helped dig the puck out of the right corner and feed it to Hall in front.

Crevier extended it to 6-1 at 13:18. Ilya Mikheyev fed Crevier, who skated into the slot and scored.

Duchene scored on the power play for Dallas at 13:43 of the third period for the 6-2 final.